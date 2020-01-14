Parents charged with abandonment when thieves steal car left running, sleeping child inside

(ABC New) –A 16-month-old Texas boy has been found safe after thieves stole an unattended vehicle he had been left sleeping in, while his parents face child abandonment charges.

The child had been outside a convenience store late Sunday night while his mother, 21-year-old Kimberley Cook and her boyfriend 29-year-old Anthony Blue were inside playing gambling machines.

Surveillance video from the store from earlier in the evening shows the pair with the child in the store playing the machines. They then left and returned at around 11:30 p.m. to continue playing, and left the child in an unlocked, running car in the parking lot outside to sleep. Video captures, toddler, mom, and her boyfriend at video game consoles shortly before he was put in the car, and the car was then stolen. More on #abc13 at 5 & 6! https://t.co/udJitKFZha pic.twitter.com/vhJTNiJRiZ — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) January 13, 2020