By Paula Farris

On a special season of “Journeys of Faith,” ABC News’ Paula Faris sits down with 2020 presidential candidates and other political figures to discuss how faith and religion have shaped their politics. In this episode, Paula speaks with Sen. Tim Scott.

Here is Paula, in her own words, about the episode.

Let me point out the obvious: Our nation is severely divided, and racial tensions are palpable. Imagine being in the uncomfortable and challenging position as the only black Republican in the U.S. Senate.

That’s what life is like for South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who tells me that it is a painful truth that sometimes in the current toxic culture of Washington and with the corrosion around the country, being a black conservative is a “hard place to live.”

On this episode of “Journeys of Faith,” Scott frequently quotes the Bible as he speaks to me from his office on Capitol Hill, shortly before he’s set to meet with President Donald Trump.

The president leans on Scott for advice on racial issues. And, Scott, a devout Christian, isn’t afraid to speak his mind with the president, saying, “I continue to speak out when I think he’s crossed a line that I can’t sit on the sidelines silent.”

“I just try to speak truth to power,” Scott said, adding, “I think he follows the advice I give him sometimes — not always. He continues inviting me back.”

As for accusations that the president is racist? He addresses those, as well.

Scott also opens up about the accident that derailed his dreams of becoming an NFL player, and why his next career may involve trading politics for a pulpit.