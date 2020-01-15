NASA: Last decade recorded as the warmest in history

(ABC News) —Last year was the second warmest year on record around the globe, making the last decade the warmest in recorded history, according to a new government report released Wednesday.

Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Aeronautics and Space Administration said the higher average temperatures are the result of human activities that release greenhouse gases and that the trends of warming show that the effects of global warming and climate change are continuing beyond year-to-year fluctuations in temperature and weather.

“We crossed over into more than 2 degrees Fahrenheit warming territory in 2015 and we are unlikely to go back. This shows that what’s happening is persistent, not a fluke due to some weather phenomenon: we know that the long-term trends are being driven by the increasing levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere,” said Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies.

In 2019 temperatures around the world were higher — about 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit or 0.98 degrees Celsius — than the historical average, according to data from NASA and NOAA. It’s the 43rd year in a row that temperatures were above average, the agencies said.

