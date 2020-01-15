REPORT: Sheriff’s Office responding to situation at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a situation at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base.

According to the Public Information Officer Travers Hurst with the airbase, there is an active shooter. The base is on active lockdown and local law enforcement is sweeping the area.

The base is home to the 134th Air Refueling Wing.

This is a developing story. We will update you with the latest as it becomes available.