Michael Avenatti trying to hide assets from creditors: Prosecutors

LOS ANGELES, C.A., (ABC News) – Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels’ former lawyer and an outspoken critic of Donald Trump finds himself embroiled in a new round of legal trouble after being arrested Tuesday night in California.

Already awaiting trial in California and New York, Avenatti was arrested again while leaving a court hearing over revoking his law license. He’s due in Manhattan federal court next week over accusations of extorting Nike for millions of dollars.

He’s pleaded not guilty in both cases.

A judge ruled on Wednesday Avenatti would remain in custody and be transported by U.S. Marshals to New York for his court hearing next week.

IRS agents took Avenatti into custody for allegedly violating terms of his bail. He’s facing a long list of accusations in California, including stealing money from clients and not paying his taxes.

In court documents obtained by ABC News, federal prosecutors allege that while Avenatti, who they said is millions of dollars in debt because of a high-roller lifestyle, was on pretrial release for the California case he was orchestrating complex schemes to hide assets from creditors.