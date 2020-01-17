‘In every scene, you are my star’: POTUS44 shares birthday message to Mrs. O

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Former President Barack Obama took to ‘The Gram’ and Twitter on Friday to share a birthday message to his wife.

POTUS44 posted a photo booth-style pictures of he and former First Lady Michelle Obama with the caption “In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby!”

The Obama’s were married in 1992.

Obama’s birthday comes just days after the couple celebrated “American Factory,” a film they produced, receiving an Oscar nomination for best documentary feature.

Mrs. O turns 56!

In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby! pic.twitter.com/hgMBhHasBj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2020