NC teen arrested in connection to highway sniper case

(ABC News) — Police have arrested a 14 year old teenager now accused in connection to a sniper case along U.S. Highway 264 in Wilson County, North Carolina. Authorities say the teen is accused of shooting at cars along the busy road, hitting at least 20 of them at random.

The unidentified teenager faces 20 counts of discharging a barreled weapon into occupied vehicles, and 20 counts of damage to personal property.