2020 SAG Awards: Complete winners list

"The Morning Show" star Jennifer Aniston picked up her first individual award.



By Megan Stone via GMA

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and many recent Golden Globe winners added another trophy to their collections.

“Parasite,” a South Korean film about class warfare, took top honors for best ensemble performance, becoming the first foreign language film ever to win. Meanwhile, individual awards went to Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), Renée Zellweger (“Judy”), Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”) and Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”). All four earned Golden Globes for their roles and are also nominated for Academy Awards.

On the TV side, ensemble awards went to the casts of “The Crown” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Individual honors went to Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”), Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Tony Shaloub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) and “Fosse/Verdon” stars Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell. Waller-Bridge and Williams also recently won Golden Globes.

Film

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Parasite”

.@ParasiteMovie becomes the first foreign language film to take home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture #sagawards pic.twitter.com/QAVDbNUu0O — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Joaquin Phoenix with a great acceptance speech honoring his fellow nominees ???? #sagawards @jokermovie pic.twitter.com/F1qEnJH3CS — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Renée Zellweger takes home her fourth total and third individual Actor® for the titular role in Judy #sagawards pic.twitter.com/vszM3ppvls — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

This is Pitt’s first individual Actor®. Pitt says he took inspiration for his role as stunt double Cliff Booth from Tom Laughlin’s portrayal of Billy Jack #sagawards pic.twitter.com/WuvnxzZrJd — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”Television

This is Dern’s first Actor®. Dern and her father, Bruce, are both nominated tonight in ensemble categories as well #sagawards @LauraDern @MarriageStory pic.twitter.com/x12B0GHe70 — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Crown

.@TheCrownNetflix receives the show’s first Actor® for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in its’ third nomination #sagawards pic.twitter.com/HvdliCba3h — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

The @MaiselTV repeats as recipient of the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for the second consecutive year ???? #sagawards pic.twitter.com/6HLsSVawjr — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Congrats to Sam Rockwell on picking up the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series! Rockwell trained and did all of his own dancing to play the famed choreographer. “I realized quite quickly I was not a dancer.” #sagawards pic.twitter.com/bbFJd2Q2Uj — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Congratulations, Michelle Williams! Williams says that she feels as if she was training to play Gwen Verdon her whole life with the training from all of her previous roles #sagawards @FosseVerdonFX pic.twitter.com/PDdCpuZTue — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Peter Dinklage receives the Actor® in the final season of @GameOfThrones and in his sixth nomination as Tyrion Lannister @HBO #sagawards pic.twitter.com/WSGAvAjTfW — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Aniston takes home her first individual Actor®! ???? #sagawards pic.twitter.com/GxT37VFxFp — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Tony Shaloub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

This is Shalhoub’s fourth individual Actor® and second consecutive for his role as Abraham Weissman in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel #sagawards @MaiselTV pic.twitter.com/YaEuMsXCMV — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Lifetime Achievement Award

Robert De Niro

Congratulations to Robert De Niro on a lifetime of excellence. From iconic characters, to quotable lines, to historic movies, De Niro is a true generational talent and we are looking forward to more greatness to come ???? #sagawards pic.twitter.com/z8NmBWxoat — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020