2020 SAG Awards: Complete winners list

"The Morning Show" star Jennifer Aniston picked up her first individual award.
The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and many recent Golden Globe winners added another trophy to their collections.

“Parasite,” a South Korean film about class warfare, took top honors for best ensemble performance, becoming the first foreign language film ever to win. Meanwhile, individual awards went to Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), Renée Zellweger (“Judy”), Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”) and Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”). All four earned Golden Globes for their roles and are also nominated for Academy Awards.

On the TV side, ensemble awards went to the casts of “The Crown” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Individual honors went to Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”), Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Tony Shaloub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) and “Fosse/Verdon” stars Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell. Waller-Bridge and Williams also recently won Golden Globes.

Film

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
“Parasite”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”Television

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
“The Crown

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Tony Shaloub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Lifetime Achievement Award
Robert De Niro

