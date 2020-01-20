Former Firefly Tim Tebow marries former Miss Universe

Tim Tebow is a married man.

The former NFL quarterback wed Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in a sunset ceremony at La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa, People magazine reported.

Nel-Peters, who hails from South Africa, accepted a proposal from Tebow last January.

“I’ve been waiting my entire life for someone special, who I can spend the rest of my life with,” Tebow told People. “I was waiting for the right person to come along. And now I’m marrying Demi. I can’t wait to see what our future holds. All of my dreams have come true. It was 100% worth the wait.”

Nels-Peters, 24, told People that she and Tebow, 32, are both “very traditional” and wanted the wedding to feel “intimate [and] elegant.” The ceremony included elements from American and South African cultures and traditions and featured a white, gold, green and black color palette. The bride wore a custom gown from David’s Bridal and the groom donned an Antar Levar tuxedo.

“I want the vows to be perfect,” Tebow told People before the ceremony. “I’m leaving in the traditional things like ’till death do us part,’ but I’m also adding some of my own things to it.”

For the reception, approximately 260 guests dined on steak, mussels, assorted cheeses and pasta. For dessert, there were two types of wedding cake: a traditional confection and a Keto-friendly groom’s cake for Tebow.

“I’ve been looking forward to three things,” Tebow said. “The first moment I see her in her wedding dress, the first kiss, and the first dance together as man and wife. It’s such a special night.”