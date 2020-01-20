Nursing home serial killer moves to Fort Mill after being released

YORK COUNTY, S.C., – A convicted serial killer is out of jail and settling into her new home in Fort Mill, S.C.

Catherine Wood spent more than 30 years in prison for her role in five murders at the nursing home.

Wood and Gwendolyn Graham were nurse’s aides at Alpine Manor nursing home in 1987 when they killed at least five elderly patients for fun.

Wood claimed she was the lookout, but police believe she was more involved than that.

Graham got life without parole, and Wood got 20 to 40 years and was released after serving more than 30.