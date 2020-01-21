Ozzy Osborne shares Pakinson’s diagnosis

(ABC News) — Ozzy Osborne is known as “the Prince of Darkness” and for his crazy antics on stage and off, but the singer and and entertainment personality is opening up about something more serious.

In an exclusive interview with Robin Roberts for “Good Morning America,” the legendary rocker, his children and his wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, are shedding light on the private health battle he experienced after a fall and Parkinson’s diagnosis last February.

“It’s been terribly challenging for us all,” Osbourne told Roberts. “I did my last show New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves.”

To complicate the matters further, Osbourne revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that progresses slowly in most people, and has no cure.