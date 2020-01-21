Study: medications you already have be able to kill cancer cells

(CNN) – A new study shows commonly-used drugs used for other conditions may be able to kill some kinds of cancer cells.

The study found that dozens of drugs used to treat diabetes, osteoarthritis in dogs, or alcohol dependence inhibited cancer cells in lab experiments.

Since these findings were conducted in a lab and were on the cellular level, more research is needed to determine whether the drugs could actually treat cancer in humans.