Trio wanted after stealing cell phones from women during armed robbery
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they are looking for one female and two males after they robbed two women at gunpoint.
The victims were walking on Satchelford Road just after 3 p.m. on January 17 when deputies say three suspects — a female driver and two male passengers — pulled up in a white sedan.
One of the male passengers allegedly got out of the vehicle demanding the victims give up their cell phone.
The trio fled the scene.
Anyone who has any information about this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers may remain anonymous and receive a reward if their tip leads to an arrest.