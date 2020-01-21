Trio wanted after stealing cell phones from women during armed robbery

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they are looking for one female and two males after they robbed two women at gunpoint.

The victims were walking on Satchelford Road just after 3 p.m. on January 17 when deputies say three suspects — a female driver and two male passengers — pulled up in a white sedan.

One of the male passengers allegedly got out of the vehicle demanding the victims give up their cell phone.

The trio fled the scene.