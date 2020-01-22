Democratic presidential candidate sues Hillary Clinton for defamation

(ABC News) —- Democratic presidential candidate, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has filed a defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton.

Gabbard claims that Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, lied about ties Gabbard had to Russia during a 2019 interview. During that interview Clinton is quoted as saying,

“somebody who is currently in the democratic primary” was favored by Russia and being groomed for a third-party run.

While Clinton didn’t name Gabbard directly, she did refer to that person as “she”.

The Hawaii Democrat is seeking at least $50-million dollars in damages.