Netflix warns of ‘text’ phishing scam that looks like it’s from FedEx

(ABC News) — Customers should be cautious about a new text message phishing scam that at first glance looks to be about a FedEx package delivery, the company said.

Some people around the country have received a text message that appears to show a “tracking code” from the package delivery company and prompts the user to enter their “delivery preferences.”

The link to set those “preferences” would then take a recipient to a fraudulent, scammer-operated site and would attempt to separate the victim from personal information and money.

FedEx shared a statement with ABC News in response to the recent fraudulent text messages claim:

“We are committed to protecting the security and integrity of our network. While there is no foolproof method to prevent the FedEx name from being used in a scam, we are constantly monitoring for such activity and work cooperatively with law enforcement.”