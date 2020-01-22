Netflix warns of ‘text’ phishing scam that looks like it’s from FedEx
(ABC News) — Customers should be cautious about a new text message phishing scam that at first glance looks to be about a FedEx package delivery, the company said.
Some people around the country have received a text message that appears to show a “tracking code” from the package delivery company and prompts the user to enter their “delivery preferences.”
The link to set those “preferences” would then take a recipient to a fraudulent, scammer-operated site and would attempt to separate the victim from personal information and money.
FedEx shared a statement with ABC News in response to the recent fraudulent text messages claim:
“We are committed to protecting the security and integrity of our network. While there is no foolproof method to prevent the FedEx name from being used in a scam, we are constantly monitoring for such activity and work cooperatively with law enforcement.”
“FedEx does not send unsolicited text messages or emails to customers requesting money or package or personal information. Any suspicious text messages or emails should be deleted without being opened, and reported to abuse@fedex.com,” the statement continued.
Local law enforcement agencies have also urged people in their communities to be wary of the potential text scam.
The company advised that customers utilize information on its website about unauthorized, fraudulent attempts to resemble their business.