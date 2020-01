One man in critical condition after shooting at Gable Oaks Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C., – Columbia Police says one man is in critical condition after a shooting in Columbia last night.

Authorities say it happened at the Gable Oaks apartment complex on Colleton Street.

Details are limited, but investigators tell us the victim’s injuries are life threatening.

Police have not said if they’re looking for a suspect, but they say they are interviewing witnesses.