Employee drowns after falling into tank full of liquid chromic acid

(ABC News) — DAYTON, Ohio — The death of a worker who fell into a chemical vat at an Ohio business was an accidental drowning, a coroner ruled Wednesday.

The tank contained liquid chromic acid, Dayton fire officials said. Techmetals works with chemicals that are used for metal plating and coating for different industries.

Dayton police were investigating, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

A man answering the phone at Techmetals on Tuesday said the company had no comment other than to say “all of the appropriate” people had been contacted.