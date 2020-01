Mr. Peanut passes, Superbowl ad campaign

ABC NEWS– The nation is mourning the tragic passing of an icon.

Mr. Peanut, age 104, plunged to his sudden death after a single car accident in the Nutmobile, in videos, social media as part of a marketing campaign.

ABC’S Will Reeve looks at Mr Peanuts demise and a preview of the Superbowl ad.