Photo of negative pregnancy test after ‘1,200 days of trying’ hits home for thousands
"I held in my journey for two years. My husband and I didn't tell a soul."
By Nicole Pelletiere via GMA
A woman who shared a photo of her negative pregnancy test is inspiring others to keep fighting as they try for the baby they’ve always wanted.
Tara Engelberg, 33, a “mama in waiting” from Denver, Colorado, has often shared her infertility journey with over 2,000 followers.
But it was her post on Jan. 13 that hit home for thousands more after being shared by the lifestyle brand, Motherly.
“It’s OK to cry, to be afraid, pray, hope and believe in miracles,” Engelberg told “Good Morning America.” “Your feelings and emotions are so valid and there’s so many women and men going through this.”
“We’re not alone,” she added. “Together we’re stronger. I held in my journey for two years. My husband and I didn’t tell a soul, but I couldn’t keep it in anymore because it’s such a lonely place to be.”
View this post on Instagram
As we enter the second day of the year, and the freshness of a new decade, I can't help but think back to some of the memories that have shaped me the most over this past year. I think of the times where I have been bruised and broken-hearted. I go back to the moments like the day my doctor told me I probably wouldn't have children without IVF or adoption, or all the months I believed I was pregnant just to have my period arrive on schedule. . . I go back to the times I was wrapped in fear, and I see myself, the girl that thought she could never handle another letdown, needle, or procedure somehow overcome it. I look back and I see the days where I couldn't see the light in anything, only to now see that through the darkness, there has always been a light. I go back to these moments to remind myself of these lessons. When life brought its storms, I can see my strength, and I know now that when the rain clears, there will be another rainbow. . . Infertility has been a great hardship, but it has shaped me and has given me my strength to persevere through any obstacle. I know there will be more mountains to climb in the future, but I also know I've got this. I trust that 2020 will be an exceptional year filled with wonder, hope, and magic. Sending love, strength, and happiness to you all. Cheers to a year filled with endless miracles and possibilities. ♡ . . . #ttc #ttccommunity #endobabe #infertility #infertilitysucks #infertilitysister #infertilityawareness #hope #miracles #positivevibes #warrior #infertilitywarrior #wellnessblogger #infertilityblog #denverblogger #thisisinfertility #ivf #ivfjourney #infertilitysupport #womenswellness #wellness #spiritjunkie #tiuteam #endometriosis #womensupportingwomen #ttctribe #infertilitytribe #ivfgothis #spirituality
Last week, Engelberg snapped a photo of her home pregnancy test which revealed one line. She wrote on the stick, “It will be OK” before posting it on Instagram.
“I sometimes wish there was a video camera to show the nightmare that is #infertility,” Engelberg captioned. “How after the first sighting of a new period that I somehow have to muster up the courage to tell my husband that once again, we won’t be pregnant this month.”
She went on, “It’s a scene all too familiar in my home. It is a scene that is followed by grief and utter heartbreak. Where my husband and I hold each other close as we mourn this unbearable journey. It is the part where we allow ourselves to release our pain and then try to figure out how we are going to pick ourselves back up and get through this …
View this post on Instagram
Another negative pregnancy test. Another period. Another reminder that for whatever reason, we cannot get pregnant. . . I sometimes wish there was a video camera to show the nightmare that is #infertility. How after the first sighting of a new period that I somehow have to muster up the courage to tell my husband that once again, we won't be pregnant this month. It's a scene all too familiar in my home. It is a scene that is followed by grief and utter heartbreak. Where my husband and I hold each other close as we mourn this unbearable journey. It is the part where we allow ourselves to release our pain and then try to figure out how we are going to pick ourselves back up and get through this. It is the part where I wipe away my tears, put on fresh makeup, and then go back out into the world and act like we haven't been bruised and broken from this fight. . . After each negative pregnancy test, I somehow gather the courage and the hope to try again. But after nearly 1200 days of trying, something inside changes. That hope that use to flow through my body so powerfully diminishes a little more each month. . . After this failed cycle, we have come to understand that our next step will require needles, hormones, and meds I cannot even pronounce. It is the step that requires even more physical, emotional, and financial strength. It is the step we were praying we would never need, but we are so grateful to have. . . But the truth is we are tired and we are drained. We are emotionally exhausted and scared out-of-our-minds. We never thought becoming parents would be this hard, and we never imagined our mountain to climb would be so large. . . I wish there were adequate words to express the deep heartache and frustration of infertility because my words never seem to do justice to all the heaviness in my heart. All I know is that nobody deserves this struggle, this fight. I have to believe there is a reason for this journey, and that somehow it will all be alright. ♡ . . #ivfgotthis #endosister #ivf #ttcjourney #ttc #infertilitysucks #ttccommunity #health #normalizeivf #ivfjourney #pregnancy #ivfsistersunite #infertilitysisters #iam1in8 #1in8 #ivfsupport #warrior
“After each negative pregnancy test, I somehow gather the courage and the hope to try again. But after nearly 1200 days of trying, something inside changes. That hope that use to flow through my body so powerfully diminishes a little more each month.”
Engelberg, an aspiring holistic nutritionist, married Glenn Engelberg in 2016. The couple has been trying to conceive for over 3 years, she told “GMA.”