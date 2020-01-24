Building explosion felt throughout northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (ABC News) – A building explosion at a manufacturing plant sent shock waves across northwest Houston early Friday morning.

The force of the explosion, at around 4:30 a.m. local time, rattled nearby windows and was felt throughout the area, according to residents.

The owner of the business, John Watson of Watson Grinding, says the blast was a propylene gas explosion.

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Several structures appeared to be destroyed in the blast, according to Houston ABC station KTRK.

The explosion left an enormous pile of debris in the area between Gessner Road and Steffani Lane in Houston’s Westbranch neighborhood, the station reported.

Firefighters extinguished a small blaze in the aftermath of the explosion.