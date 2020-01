One man injured after shooting in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)-Deputies are investigating a Saturday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Richland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting at 7:00p.m. in the 200 block of Concord Place.

Deputies say the found a man shot in the upper body. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime stoppers at 888-Crime-S.C.