Senate impeachment trial: Trump’s legal team mounts his defense

By Benjamin Siegel , Katherine Faulders , Trish Turner , Libby Cathey and Michelle Stoddart
ABC News,

President Donald Trump’s legal team Saturday took to the Senate floor to argue against the case made by the House impeachment managers over the past three days.

The president’s lawyers also will have 24 hours over three days to persuade senators that the articles of impeachment charged — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — do not amount to impeachable offenses.

Categories: National News, News, Politics

