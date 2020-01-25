Senate impeachment trial: Trump’s legal team mounts his defense

As Jay Sekulow, the president’s personal attorney, predicted, they briefly brought up former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, after Democrats raised them repeatedly in an effort to preempt the expected White House defense.

They have argued that the president was justified in seeking an investigation into the Bidens by Ukraine because of a history of corruption involving the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Sekulow has said his team plans to save the bulk of their defense for their second day of arguments on Monday. He was accompanied by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and other White House lawyers on Saturday in an abbreviated session that lasted only about two hours.

“Next week is when you’ll see the full presentation,” Sekulow told reporters Friday.

Sekulow’s comment came on the heels of a tweet by Trump equating Saturdays to “Death Valley in T.V.”, signaling that he doesn’t want his lawyers to deliver the case on Saturday when fewer people might be watching.

Before Saturday’s session began, Trump tweeted how Americans could watch his lawyers defend him.

Our case against lyin’, cheatin’, liddle’ Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, their leader, dumb as a rock AOC, & the entire Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrat Party, starts today at 10:00 A.M. on @FoxNews, @OANN or Fake News @CNN or Fake News MSDNC! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2020

Here is how the day unfolded.

12:01 p.m. Saturday session ends after about two hours

Just before Cipollone ends the Trump team presentation for the day, he once again targets Schiff by recalling that Independent Counsel Ken Starr testified before the House during the Clinton impeachment.

“Do you know who else didn’t show up in the Judiciary Committee to answer questions about his report in the way Ken Starr did in the Clinton impeachment? Ken Starr was subjected to cross-examination by the president’s counsel,” Cipollone says. “Do you know who didn’t show up in the Judiciary Committee? Chairman Schiff.”

“Now, they’ve come here today and they basically said let’s cancel an election over a meeting with the Ukraine, with Ukraine,” Cipollone says. “And as my colleagues have shown, they failed to give you key facts about the meeting and lots of other evidence that they produced themselves.”

“Impeachment shouldn’t be a shell game,” Cipollone says. “They should give you the facts.”

White House counsel Pat Cipollone makes closing comments as Senate adjourns until Monday, saying removing Trump from office would be an "abuse of power" and the people should "decide for themselves." https://t.co/83SgyyHt79 pic.twitter.com/YT34e4hWtH — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 25, 2020

In his closing remarks, Sekulow says,”Impeachment shouldn’t be a shell game. We ask you, out of respect, to think about whether what you’ve heard would really suggest to anybody anything other that would be completely irresponsible abuse of power to do what they’re asking you to do. To stop an election, to interfere in an election, and remove the President of the United States from the ballot? Let the people decide for themselves. That’s what the founders wanted. That’s what we should all want,” he says.

11:40 a.m. Trump team says Pelosi had no authority to begin impeachment inquiry without full House vote

Deputy White House counsel Patrick Philbin begins by talking about “issues related to obstruction and due process,” outlining what he says are errors with the process in which the House handled the impeachment inquiry.

He says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn’t have the authority to begin impeaching the president without a full vote of the House.

“House Democrats skipped over that step completely. What they had instead was simply a press conference from Speaker Pelosi announcing that she was directing committees to proceed with an impeachment inquiry against the President of the United States. Speaker Pelosi didn’t have the authority to delegate the power of the house to those committees on her own,” he says.

“All of those subpoenas were invalid. And that is what the Trump administration pointed out specifically to the house. That was the reason for not responding to them because under long-settled precedent, there had to be a vote from the House to give authority.”