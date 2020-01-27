2020 Grammy Awards: Complete winners list

ABC News' Will Ganss takes us through all the big winners, performances and surprises from this year's star-studded affair.





By Hayley FitzPatrick via GMA

The biggest names in the music industry were honored at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Sunday.

Billie Eilish took home all four of the night’s biggest awards: best new artist, album of the year for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and both song of the year and record of the year for her hit “Bad Guy.”

The night featured performances from artists including Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus and Cyndi Lauper.

One of the most powerful moments of the night was when the show’s host, Alicia Keys, delivered a heartfelt tribute for basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died hours before the show in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles.

Check out the Grammys winners list below:

Song of the Year

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Lady Gaga

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish (winner)

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Tanya Tucker

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Lover” — Taylor Swift

“Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Lana Del Rey

“Someone You Loved” — Lewis Capaldi

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

Album of the Year

“i,i” — Bon Iver

“Norman F***ing Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish (winner)

“thank u, next” — Ariana Grande

“I Used To Know Her” — H.E.R.

“7” — Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)” — Lizzo

“Father Of The Bride” — Vampire Weekend

Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish (winner)

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — Khalid

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish (winner)

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Higher” – DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend (winner)

“Drip Too Hard” – Lil Baby & Gunna

“Panini” – Lil Nas X

“Ballin” – Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch

“The London” – Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Rap Album

“Revenge Of The Dreamers III” — Dreamville

“Championships” — Meek Mill

“I Am > I Was” — 21 Savage

“Igor” — Tyler, The Creator (winner)

“The Lost Boy” — YBN Cordae

Best R&B Performance

“Love Again” — Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye

“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000 (winner)

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Spirit” — Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo (winner)

“You Need To Calm Down” — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande & the Social House – “Boyfriend”

The Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]” (winner)

Post Malone – “Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Best Pop Vocal Album

“The Lion King: The Gift” — Beyoncé

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish (winner)

“thank u, next” — Ariana Grande

“No. 6 Collaborations Project” — Ed Sheeran

“Lover” — Taylor Swift

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Andrea Bocelli – “Sì”

Michael Bublé – “Love (Deluxe Edition)”

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – “Look Now” (winner)

John Legend – “A Legendary Christmas”

Barbra Streisand – “Walls”

Best Rock Performance

Bones UK – “Pretty Waste”

Gary Clark Jr. – “This Land” (winner)

Brittany Howard – “History Repeats”

Karen O & Danger Mouse – “Woman”

Rival Sons – “Too Bad”

Best Metal Performance

Candlemass – Astorolus – “The Great Octopus [ft. Tony Iommi]”

Death Angel – “Humanicide”

I Prevail – “Bow Down”

Killswitch Engage – “Unleashed”

Tool – “7empest” (winner)

Best Rock Song

Tool – “Fear Inoculum”

The 1975 – “Give Yourself a Try”

Vampire Weekend – “Harmony Hall”

Brittany Howard – “History Repeats”

Gary Clark Jr. – “This Land” (winner)

Best Rock Album

“Amo” — Bring Me The Horizon

“Social Cues” — Cage The Elephant (winner)

“In The End” — The Cranberries

“Trauma” — I Prevail

“Feral Roots” — Rival Sons

Best Alternative Music Album

Big Thief – “U.F.O.F.”

James Blake – “Assume Form”

Bon Iver – “i,i”

Vampire Weekend – “Father of the Bride” (winner)

Thom Yorke – “Anima”

Best Dance Recording

“Linked” — Bonobo

“Got To Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers (winner)

“Piece Of Your Heart” — Meduza Featuring Goodboys

“Underwater” — RÜFÜS DU SOL

“Midnight Hour” — Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Common” – Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” – Brothers Osborne

“Speechless” – Dan + Shay (winner)

“The Daughters” – Little Big Town

Best Comedy Album

Quality Time – Jim Gaffigan

Relatable – Ellen DeGeneres

Right Now – Aziz Ansari

Son Of Patricia – Trevor Noah

Sticks & Stones – Dave Chappelle (winner)

Best Music Video

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus (winner)

“We’ve Got To Try” – The Chemical Brothers

“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.

“Cellophane” – FKA Twigs

“Glad He’s Gone” – Tove Lo

Best Country Song

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Tanya Tucker (winner)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” —Ashley McBryde

“It All Comes Out In The Wash” — Miranda Lambert

“Some Of It” — Eric Church

“Speechless” —Dan + Shay

Best Country Album

“Desperate Man” – Eric Church

“Stronger Than The Truth” – Reba McEntire

“Interstate Gospel” – Pistol Annies

“Center Point Road” – Thomas Rhett

“While I’m Livin'” – Tanya Tucker (winner)

Best Spoken Word Album

“Becoming” – Michelle Obama (winner)

“Beastie Boys Book” – Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt

“I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor” – Eric Alexandrakis

“Mr. Know-It-All” – John Waters

“Sekou Andrews & The String Theory” – Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Check out the winners of all 84 categories here.