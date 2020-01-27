7 people unaccounted for after massive fire destroys 35 boats

By Bill Hutchinson and Will Gretsky

ABC News – At least seven people are unaccounted and multiple others injured Monday morning as a massive fire swept through a dock at an Alabama lake and destroyed 35 boats, authorities said.

At least seven others were injured and taken to area hospitals, Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Nicklaus told ABC News.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Nicklaus said that 17 different agencies, including the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and neighboring fire departments, responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.