Auschwitz survivors return 75 years after camp’s liberation

ABC News,

(ABC News) –As Auschwitz survivor David Marks walked the barracks of the former death camp, 75 years after it was liberated by the Russians, he spoke to ABC News anchor David Muir about the “obligation” he felt to return and tell his story.

“I have 10 grandchildren. … They should know what happened. They should know that, never again. It shouldn’t happen anywhere in the world,” said Marks, 91.

