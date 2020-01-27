Memorial for Kobe Bryant grows as investigation into the deadly helicopter crash continues

(ABC NEWS) – Millions of people around the world are devastated, facing the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

A memorial has been growing outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles where fans continue to stop and pay their respects.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues to determine exactly what caused the helicopter to crash, killing Bryant and 8 others on board including his 13-year-old daughter.

Watch the video above for the full report.