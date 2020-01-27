Trump impeachment trial: Bolton bombshell rocks Senate on witnesses

ABC New – As White House lawyers prepare for their second day defending President Donald Trump in his Senate impeachment trial Monday, questions raised by a reported draft manuscript of a forthcoming book by former National Security Adviser John Bolton have given Democrats new hope in their call for new witnesses to testify.

According to an unpublished version of Bolton’s book reported by the New York Times on Sunday, President Trump told him he wanted to continue holding nearly $400 million in security assistance to Ukraine until officials there helped investigate Democrats including former Vice President Joe Biden.

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, one of four GOP moderates Democrats have targeted in hopes of getting their support for witnesses, said Monday it’s “important” senators hear Bolton’s account to make an “impartial judgment.”

“It’s pretty fair to say that John Bolton has a relevant testimony to provide to those of us who are sitting in impartial justice,” Romney said.

Romney would not say which Republicans he had spoken with about Bolton’s testimony, but added that it’s “increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear from John Bolton.”

He said he can’t speculate on what impact Bolton’s testimony would have on a final decision of whether to acquit the president but said that “it’s relevant and therefore, I’d like to hear it.”

