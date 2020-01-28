Democrats increase calls for witnesses, new evidence as President’s team continues second day defense

(ABC NEWS) – Democrats are increasing their calls for new witnesses and documents following the release of a New York times report on the unpublished manuscript of former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Bolton allegedly says the President called for the delay in military aid to Ukraine until it launched investigations into the Bidens.

This news comes as the President’s defense in his impeachment trial continues for a second day.

