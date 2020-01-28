Estranged husband charged in murder of missing CT mom found unresponsive at home

Fotis Dulos' estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, has been missing since May.





By Emily Shapiro and Aaron Katersky

ABC News – Fotis Dulos, the father of five accused of killing his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, has been found unresponsive at his Farmington, Connecticut, home on Tuesday, according to police.

Aerial images show emergency personnel tending to someone on the ground on the same day Fotis Dulos’ bond was likely to be revoked.

Jennifer Dulos went missing May 24, 2019, amid the former couple’s contentious custody battle.

Her body has never been found.

Fotis Dulos was arrested on murder charges this month.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.