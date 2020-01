New video possibly shows helicopter before crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others

(ABC NEWS) – New video from the NTSB shows what’s believed to be Kobe Bryant’s helicopter before it crashed in the hills of southern California, then killing the basketball superstar, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others.

For the first time, the NTSB is showing inside the impact crater, where they’ve picked through wires, charred metal, and shredded fiberglass.