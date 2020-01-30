1st US person-to-person coronavirus transmission reported in Illinois

WHO will meet on whether to declare a public health emergency Thursday.

ABC News – The first case of human-to-human coronavirus transmission in the U.S. has been confirmed, in a patient in Illinois, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday.

The transmission occurred between a husband and wife, who were in close contact with one another. The wife, a woman in her 60s, had traveled Wuhan, China, and had been diagnosed with the virus last week.

The transmission marks the sixth case of coronavirus in the U.S.

The World Health Organization is set to decide Thursday whether to declare the new coronavirus, which has sickened thousands and sparked concern around the world, a public health emergency of international concern.

The organization deliberated for two days last week on the same issue but declined to declare a global emergency at the time. Since then, however, patients from Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Vietnam have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus without having visited China. The new coronavirus is in the same family of viruses as the common cold and SARS.

That human-to-human transmission outside of China “worries us,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general at WHO, said during a Wednesday news conference.

At last count, more than 7,700 people have been sickened by the novel coronavirus and 170 have died from it. More than 90% percent of those cases, and every death, have been in China.

According to WHO, 20% of cases are considered to be severe and 2% have been fatal. It’s expected that the fatality rate of the new coronavirus will decrease as more cases are reported, since the sickest individuals tend to seek medical treatment first.

In the United States, 165 people are under investigation for the new coronavirus. Of those individuals, 68 have tested negative and five have tested positive, with those five people all having traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak. The remaining individuals’ tests are in transit or have pending results.

Twenty American airports are screening passengers for signs of sickness and distributing educational materials the signs of coronavirus to people returning from China.

Airlines around the world have suspended some routes to China — United, Delta, American Airlines, British Airways, Air Seoul, Lion Air, Lufthansa Group, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Air Asia, Air India, Air Canada, All Nippon Airways, Asiana Airlines and Korean Air.

This week, the U.S. government chartered a flight to evacuate 196 Americans from Wuhan, China. Those evacuees were screened and monitored for signs of illness before and throughout their flight. After landing in California, the passengers entered a voluntary three-day quarantine and will be offered testing for the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Jan. 29, President Donald Trump announced that he was forming a coronavirus task force made up of top health, transportation, and national security officials. The team will coordinate efforts to respond to coronavirus and work to prevent the virus from spreading.

ABC News’ Mina Kaji contributed to this report.