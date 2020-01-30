Vanessa Bryant breaks silence on death of Kobe, Gianna

The basketball star and his daughter died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.





By Good Morning America via GMA

Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, broke her silence in a post on social media Wednesday about the horrific helicopter crash that killed her husband and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Vanessa Bryant, who has three other daughters with the late NBA legend, thanked her followers in a heartfelt Instagram post for all their thoughts and support during this time and shared a family portrait of her entire family.

“Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them,” she wrote. “We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately.”