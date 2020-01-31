7th case of coronavirus confirmed in US as travel restrictions imposed

(ABC NEWS) – A new case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Santa Clara County in California, making that the seventh infected person in the US.

There is also one case of human-to-human transmission in Chicago.

At the same time, the US has taken unprecedented action ordering a quarantine of close to 200 Americans. That’s the first time that has happened in 50 years plus the government has banned foreigners coming in from China.

