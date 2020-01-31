GOP rallies to stop witnesses, take final vote





ABC News – Barreling into what could be the final day of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Friday, the spotlight is on moderate Republican senators Democrats want to vote with them on allowing new witnesses.

But the chances of that happening were getting remote and the Senate’s GOP leadership appears to have the votes all but locked up to block them.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, one of those moderates targeted by Democrats, has said she will announce where she stands soon — perhaps before Friday’s Senate trial session starts at 1 p.m.

Democrats have hoped to sway her following revelations from former national security adviser John Bolton earlier in the week that appeared to undermine the president’s defense.

How she’ll vote is just one element in general uncertainty over how the trial will unfold when the Senate reconvenes.

Both sides will engage in at least four hours of debate over the witness question before the Senate votes on that. Republicans have indicated they’d prefer to wrap things up — move to a final vote on whether to acquit the president shortly after — but motions from Democrats and arguments could extend the session late into the night.

GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander had been in the spotlight after expressing support for holding a vote on whether to call witnesses. But late Thursday, the swing vote senator from Tennessee said he’s heard enough.

“There is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the United States Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense,” Alexander announced in a statement.