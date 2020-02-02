1st coronavirus-related death outside of China reported

By Christina Carrega and Erin Schumaker
ABC News,

A 44-year-old man died after contracting the coronavirus from his friend while they were traveling together in Wuhan, China, according to officials from the Philippines Department of Health.

His friend, a 38-year-old woman, was the first person with a confirmed case for the virus in the Philippines, and her friend’s death is the only reported 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV) death outside of China, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) Philippines.

The man — who is from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus — arrived in the Philippines with the woman through Hong Kong on Jan. 21, according to the Republic of the Philippines’ Department Of Health. He died on Saturday.

A week before the man’s death, he was admitted to the hospital for pneumonia after experiencing fever, cough and sore throat. The woman remains in isolation in a Manila hospital, officials said.

Categories: Local News, National News, News

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts