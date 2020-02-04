Regal offering free screening of Harriet
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – In celebration of Black History Month, Focus Features and Regal have partnered to offer free screenings of Harriet in 50 theaters around the United States.
The film depicts the life Harriet Tubman, bringing her story to the big screen for the very first time.
For her work in the role of Harriet, Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for two Academy Awards, for Best Actress and Best Original Song for “Stand Up,” which she co-wrote with Joshuah Brian Campbell.
See the film on Tuesday, February 4 and Tuesday February 11 by getting your tickets here.
Free Screenings will be offered at these theatre locations:
Regal New Roc 4DX, IMAX & RPX – New York
Regal Galleria Mall – New York
Regal Edwards Long Beach & IMAX – Los Angeles
Regal Edwards Aliso Viejo & IMAX – Los Angeles
Regal Cantera & RPX – Chicago
Regal UA Riverview Plaza IMAX & RPX – Philadelphia
Regal Hacienda Crossings ScreenX, IMAX & RPX – San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose
Regal Fox Run & RPX – Boston (Manchester)
Regal Majestic & IMAX – Washington, DC (Hagerstown)
Regal Potomac Yard – Washington, DC (Hagerstown)
Regal Arbor Place & IMAX – Atlanta
Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX – Houston
Regal Auburn-Washington – Seattle-Tacoma
Regal Park Place & RPX – Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota)
Regal Oakwood – Miami-Ft. Lauderdale
Regal UA Denver Pavilions 4DX & RPX – Denver
Regal Richmond Town Square – Cleveland-Akron (Canton)
Regal Waterford Lakes 4DX & IMAX – Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne
Regal Stockton City Center & IMAX – Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto
Regal Movies On TV – Portland, OR
Regal Brier Creek – Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville)
Regal Stonecrest At Piper Glen 4DX, IMAX & RPX – Charlotte
Regal UA Snowden Square – Baltimore
Regal Rancho Del Rey – San Diego
Regal Hollywood ScreenX & RPX – Nashville
Regal Live Oak & RPX – San Antonio
Regal Hollywood & RPX – Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-
Regal Royal Palm Beach & RPX – West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce
Regal Aliante & IMAX – Las Vegas
Regal Manor – Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York
Regal Macarthur Center & RPX – Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News
Regal Warren Moore 4DX & IMAX – Oklahoma City
Regal UA Cottonwood – Albuquerque-Santa Fe
Regal Greensboro Grande & RPX – Greensboro-High Point-W.Salem
Regal Arbor @ Great Hills – Austin
Regal River City Marketplace – Jacksonville
Regal Transit Center & IMAX – Buffalo
Regal Edwards Fresno 4DX & IMAX – Fresno-Visalia
Regal McCain Mall & RPX – Little Rock-Pine Bluff
Regal Commonwealth & IMAX – Richmond-Petersburg
Regal Colonie Center & RPX – Albany-Schenectady-Troy
Regal Pinnacle ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX & RPX – Knoxville
Regal Belltower & ScreenX – Ft. Myers-Naples
Regal River Ridge – Roanoke-Lynchburg
Regal Warren East – Wichita-Hutchinson
Regal Sandhill IMAX & RPX – Columbia, SC
Regal Swamp Fox – Myrtle Beach-Florence
Regal Augusta Exchange & IMAX – Augusta-Aiken
Regal Salisbury & RPX – Salisbury
Regal Stonefield & IMAX – Charlottesville