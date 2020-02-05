After school activities canceled due to impending severe weather
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Several school districts have taken precautionary measures as they continue to monitor severe weather expected to hit the Midlands tomorrow, Thursday February 6th.
ABC Columbia Chief Meteorologist John Farley has been tracking the very latest and says we can expect to see heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, storms and possible tornadoes that could strike the area hard Thursday afternoon well into the evening.
As of Wednesday night the following schools have decided to cancel all after school activities due to the possibility of unsafe travel conditions during the storm.
Richland District One
Richland District Two
Lexington -Richland Five
Lexington One
Lexington Two
Lexington Three
Sumter School District
Fairfield District One
