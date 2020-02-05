After school activities canceled due to impending severe weather

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Several school districts have taken precautionary measures as they continue to monitor severe weather expected to hit the Midlands tomorrow, Thursday February 6th.

ABC Columbia Chief Meteorologist John Farley has been tracking the very latest and says we can expect to see heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, storms and possible tornadoes that could strike the area hard Thursday afternoon well into the evening.

As of Wednesday night the following schools have decided to cancel all after school activities due to the possibility of unsafe travel conditions during the storm.

Richland District One

Richland District Two

Lexington -Richland Five

Lexington One

Lexington Two

Lexington Three

Sumter School District

Fairfield District One

