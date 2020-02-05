Invoking his faith, an emotional Mitt Romney announces he’ll vote to convict Trump

Romney is the first Republican to break ranks with his party.

By Libby Cathey

ABC News – Utah Republican Mitt Romney announced Wednesday that he will vote to convict President Donald Trump when the Senate votes in his impeachment trial, becoming the first Republican to break ranks with his party.

In a dramatic speech just two hours before the Senate was to take final votes on the articles, an emotional Romney invoked his faith as a key reason guiding his decision.

“As a senator juror, I swore a oath before God to exercise impartial justice. I am profoundly religious. My faith is at the heart of who I am,” Romney said, before getting choked up and taking a pause.

“I take an oath before God as enormously consequential. I knew from the outset that being tasked with judging the president, the leader of my own party would be the most difficult decision I have ever fWhat he did was not perfect. No, it was a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security, and our fundamental values, corrupting an election to keep oneselfe in office – is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine.

This is a breaking news story.