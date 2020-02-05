Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A new exhibition exploring the contributions South Carolinians have made to the national and international Hip Hop music genre.

The Columbia Museum of Art is teaming up with Love, Peace, and Hip Hop to put on the event that will feature artistic images, music as well as historical artifacts from around South Carolina that all center around four decades in the life Hip Hop culture.

Joelle Ryan-Cook, The Deputy Director and Director of External Affairs for CMA spoke about the upcoming event saying,

“A celebration of hip-hop culture is a celebration of art and people, which is what the TRIBE project is at its core. I’m excited for the Columbia Museum of Art to expand upon the partnership we launched last April with Love, Peace & Hip-Hop,” said Joelle Ryan-Cook, Deputy Director and Director of External Affairs for the Columbia Museum of Art.

TRIBE: A Celebration of South Carolina Hip Hop Culture will host a free opening reception for the event February 6th from 6PM-8PM at the Columbia Museum of Art. For more information about the event Click on the link here