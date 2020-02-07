Celebrities you didn’t know won an Academy Award

Elton John, Cher and Stevie Wonder are a few stars who have won Oscars.

Stevie Wonder holds his Oscar award for the category of Best Song, March 25, 1985,Stevie Wonder holds his Oscar award for the category of Best Song, March 25, 1985, Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Elton John attends the The 67th Annual Academy Awards, March 27, 1995.Elton John attends the The 67th Annual Academy Awards, March 27, 1995. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Carly Simon attends the 61st Annual Academy Awards, March 29, 1989, at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.Carly Simon attends the 61st Annual Academy Awards, March 29, 1989, at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Bob Dylan is shown on a giant screen at the 73rd Annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, March 25, 2001. Dylan won the Oscar for Best Original Song for "Things Have Changed" from the movie "Wonder Boys."Bob Dylan is shown on a giant screen at the 73rd Annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, March 25, 2001. Dylan won the Oscar for Best Original Song for "Things Have Changed" from the movie "Wonder Boys." Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Kobe Bryant poses at the 90th Annual Academy Awards, March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, Calif.Kobe Bryant poses at the 90th Annual Academy Awards, March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, Calif. Steve Granitz/WireImage



Sam Smith poses with the Oscar for Best Original Song during the 88th Oscars in Hollywood, Calif., Feb. 28, 2016.Sam Smith poses with the Oscar for Best Original Song during the 88th Oscars in Hollywood, Calif., Feb. 28, 2016. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Cher shows off both her Oscar and Bob Mackie black-sequined gown after winning the award for best actress for her role as the superstitious young widow of "Moonstruck" at the 60th Annual Academy Awards, April 12, 1988 in Los Angeles.Cher shows off both her Oscar and Bob Mackie black-sequined gown after winning the award for best actress for her role as the superstitious young widow of "Moonstruck" at the 60th Annual Academy Awards, April 12, 1988 in Los Angeles. Lennox Mclendon/AP, FILE

Lionel Richie attends the Oscars, March 24, 1986.Lionel Richie attends the Oscars, March 24, 1986. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Cedric Coleman, Jordan Houston and Paul Beauregard of Three 6 Mafia, win the Oscar for Best Song, March 5, 2006, in Hollywood, Calif.Cedric Coleman, Jordan Houston and Paul Beauregard of Three 6 Mafia, win the Oscar for Best Song, March 5, 2006, in Hollywood, Calif. Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage/Getty Images

Musician Bruce Springsteen holding his Oscar in Press Room at the Academy Awards, March 21, 1994.Musician Bruce Springsteen holding his Oscar in Press Room at the Academy Awards, March 21, 1994. The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images



Adele, winner of the Best Original Song award for 'Skyfall,' poses in the press room during the Oscars, Feb. 24, 2013, in Hollywood, Calif.Adele, winner of the Best Original Song award for 'Skyfall,' poses in the press room during the Oscars, Feb. 24, 2013, in Hollywood, Calif. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Eminem attends the New York premiere of "Southpaw," July 20, 2015, in New York.Eminem attends the New York premiere of "Southpaw," July 20, 2015, in New York. Jamie Mccarthy/FilmMagic/Getty Images

























With the 92nd Academy Awards just a few days away, a slew of notable stars will earn recognition from the Academy for the first time.

Since the 1st Academy Awards in 1929, a wide range of talent has been honored, from chart-topping singers like Elton John and Bob Dylan to legends on and off the court, like the late Kobe Bryant.

Check out some stars who you might not know have won Oscars in the past:

Stevie Wonder

The legendary singer won an Academy Award for best original song for his hit, “I Just Called To Say I Love You,” in 1985.

“I cannot, I cannot believe it. I really cannot believe it,” he said during his acceptance speech. “I must share this with you … All through Europe I had dreams — and I would always wake up — that I was at an awards show and the nominees were coming up, and they’d say this song and this song, and the winner is … And I would wake up. But I never thought that this would happen.”

“I would like to accept this award in the name of Nelson Mandela,” he added, also thanking Dionne Warwick, Gene Wilder and his family, among others.

Elton John

John and his collaborator Tim Rice won an Oscar for best original song for their hit “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King” in 1995. He dedicated the award to his grandmother, Ivy Sewell, who died a week before the show.

“She was the one that sat me down at the piano when I was three and made me play, so I’m accepting this in her honor,” he said during his acceptance speech.

Carly Simon

Simon took home the original song award for “Let The River Run” from “Working Girl” in 1989.

“Thank you to my husband, Jim Hart, for writing the best lines in the song,” she said while accepting the award, acknowledging her ex, who she divorced in 2007.

Bob Dylan

His hit “Things Have Changed” from “Wonder Boys” won him an Academy Award in 2000.

Kobe Bryant

The late NBA legend won an Oscar for his animated short film “Dear Basketball” in 2018. It was his first Oscar nomination and win.

Eminem

His hit “Lose Yourself” helped him become an Academy Award-winning rapper in 2003. He did not attend the ceremony to receive the award in-person.

Adele

She won an Academy Award for for “Skyfall” from the 2012 James Bond film.

Watch her acceptance speech here.

Bruce Springsteen

He took home the best original song award for “Streets Of Philadelphia” from “Philadelphia” in 1994.

“This is the first song I ever wrote for a motion picture, so I guess it’s all downhill from here,” he joked during his acceptance speech.

“You do your best work and you hope that it pulls out the best in your audience and some piece of it spills over into the real world and into people’s everyday lives, and it takes the edge off of fear and allows us to recognize each other through our veil of differences,” he added.

Three 6 Mafia

The group not only became the first hip-hop group to perform at the Academy Awards in 2006, but they also won the best original song award for “It’s Hard Out Here For a Pimp” from “Hustle & Flow” at the show.

Lionel Richie

Another artist who has taken home the award for best original song? Lionel Richie for his hit “Say You, Say Me” from “White Nights” in 1986.

“In the truest sense of the word I will say to you that this represents a dream come true,” he said while accepting the award. “Many, many years of believing and dreaming and a lot of friends and a lot of family that said, ‘You can do it, just keep on trying hard.’ I want to say to all of them and to all the people that have supported me over the years, thank you very much for keeping up with my foolishness.”

Check out his acceptance speech here.

Cher

The singer won a best actress Oscar for her performance in 1987 drama “Moonstruck.”

Sam Smith

The singer’s win for best song for his hit “Writing’s on the Wall” at the 88th Academy Awards in 2016 was fraught with controversy because of a mistake he made while accepting the award.

During his speech, he said, “I read an article a few months ago by Sir Ian McKellen, and he said that no openly gay man had ever won an Oscar … and if this is the case, even if it isn’t the case, I want to dedicate this to the LGBT community all around the world.”

However, several openly gay men, including Elton John and Dustin Lance Black among others, won Oscars before him. Smith later acknowledged his mistake.