First ‘super moon’ of 2020 to light up sky Sunday

The moon will hit your eye like a giant snowball this weekend.

The “snow moon,” which is the first of four super moons scheduled to take place this year, will rise this weekend and reach its peak around 2:33 a.m. ET Sunday, according to astronomers.

The moon will appear bigger and brighter than normal because the full moon will be taking place near its perigee, when the moon’s orbit puts it closest to Earth, according to Rick Fienberg, a spokesman with the American Astronomical Society.