NTSB preliminary report in Bryant helicopter crash shows ‘no engine failure’

ABC News,

(ABC News) —The National Transportation Safety Board found no evidence of an engine failure in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others, according to the agency’s preliminary report.

The preliminary report on the Jan. 26 crash was released Friday.

Along with Bryant and his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, the other victims were identified as college baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli; girls’ basketball coach Christina Mauser; Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton Chester; and pilot Ara Zobayan.

While no cause was listed, the report offered details about the aircraft’s flight and rapid descent.

Categories: National News

