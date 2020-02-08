Academy Awards face backlash for lack of female directors, nominees of color

(ABC News) — This award season has welcomed a slew of diverse talent — from awkwafina becoming the first Asian-American to win the golden globe for best actress for “the farewell” — to South Korean thriller “parasite” garnering 6 academy award nominations, including best picture.

But the lack of female directors and people of color in the top acting categories has led to backlash. ABC’s Romina Puga has more from Los Angeles.