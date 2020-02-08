Oscars 2020: Historic races to watch
By Lesley Messer via GMA
Each Oscar win is historic for the honoree, but some have more notable implications for the history of the award show.
Although most eyes will be on the night’s biggest categories, especially best picture, there’s definitely reason to watch the ceremony in its entirety.
Here are some of the night’s more historic races. Meanwhile, behind the scenes, history will already have been made. Conductor Eímear Noone will become the first female conductor ever to lead the orchestra on Hollywood’s biggest night.
“I’d be dead inside if I didn’t have any concerns. Luckily for me, I have friends in the orchestra and I have friends on the page in front of me,” she told Variety. “The background changes, but the little black dots on the page are always home for me. No matter what country I’m in or what concert hall, it doesn’t matter — the score is where my mind and my heart are.”
1. “Parasite,” the South Korean film about class warfare from director Bong Joon-ho, could become the first non-English movie to win best picture and best international feature film. Five other movies have been nominated in both categories, and while each of them — “Z,” “Life Is Beautiful,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” “Armour” and “Roma” — won best foreign language film, they all came up short for best picture. (Last April, the best foreign language film category was renamed best international feature film.)