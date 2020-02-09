Swap an old flame for a free Whopper on Valentine’s Day at Burger King

By Kelly McCarthy via GMA

For anyone whose heart has been charred by an old flame, Burger King has the perfect gift this Valentine’s Day.

The fast food restaurant chain announced a new partnership on Thursday with Warner Bros. Pictures and “Birds of Prey” supervillain Harley Quinn that will give diners a chance to swap out memories of their ex for a fresh flame-grilled Whopped instead.

#birdsofprey is out in theaters and looks like Harley Quinn’s got something to say… “who needs the Joker when you can have the King” ???? pic.twitter.com/ePm5ryZp94 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) February 6, 2020

“On February 14, scorned lovers in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Boston can bring a printed photo of their ex to ‘Birds of Prey’-themed ‘breakup boxes’ at select Burger King restaurants, to be exchanged for a Whopper,” the restaurant said in a press release. “Guests in New York City can also bring in letters, stuffed animals or a specified piece of clothing to claim their reward.”

The movie’s story line centers around the DC anti-heroine, played by Margot Robbie, after her explosive breakup with the Joker.

Burger King also has a Harley Quinn takeover at its New York City storefront for a limited-time and has dubbed the mayhem-filled location “Burger Quinn.”

“From the store-front windows and marque, to the ordering queue and even the bathroom mirrors, Harley’s havoc can’t be missed with her signature graffiti and irreverent style,” the restaurant explained. “She’s even managed to pull together her very own limited-edition, hot pink #BurgerQuinn crown.”

If any brokenhearted Burger King fans aren’t near a “breakup box,” the restaurant has also launched a quiz in the app to give participants a chance to get a $3 Whopper. The quiz will feature five questions, and in order to be eligible for a Whopper, guests must answer four out of five correctly.

Ignite a new flame on Feb. 14 and let Burger King treat you like royalty with its quarter-pound beef burger topped with tomatoes, fresh lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles and sliced white onions on a sesame seed bun.