30 acronyms that child predators use to communicate with our kids

By Genevieve Shaw Brown via GMA

Tuesday, Feb. 11, is Safer Internet Day, a day to promote safer and more responsible use of online technology and mobile phones. The day aims to raise awareness of emerging online issues that reflect current concerns.

And while most parents know what LOL and TTYL stand for, it turns out there’s a lengthy list of other, lesser-known-to-adults acronyms that child predators use to communicate with kids.

For example: do you know GNOC? It stands for Get Naked on Camera.

“Good Morning America” reached out to the experts at the Child Rescue Coalition, an organization that aims to protect all children from sexual exploitation, to find out what parents need to know when it comes to predators and those seemingly harmless acronyms.

The group gave us a list of 30 that should sound the alarms if a parent sees their child using it.

The group’s advice: “Make sure to have open conversations with your children about what rules you want to set, and clearly let them know that you will check their phone and all the apps that they use.”

MIRL Meet in real life

MOS Mom over shoulder

NIFOC Nude in front of computer

NSFW Not safe for work

P911 Parent alert

PAW Parents are watching

PAL Parents are listening

PIR Parent in room

POS Parent over shoulder

PRON Porn

RUMORF Are you Male or female?

SWAK Sealed with a kiss

TDTM Talk dirty to me

WTTO Want to trade pictures?

99 Parent Gone

142or 459 I love you

182 I hate you

1174 Nude Club

ASL Age/Sex/location

CD9 Code 9- it means parents are around

FYEO For your eyes only

GNOC Get Naked on camera

GYPO Get your pants off

HAK Hugs and kisses

KFY Kiss for you

KPC Keeping parents clueless

It’s also important to note that kids may be texting on apps like KIK and WhatsApp that cannot be easily tracked, the group told “GMA.”

See the full list of acronyms here.