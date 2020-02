Coronavirus receives official name, COVID-19, as 13th case confirmed in US

(ABC NEWS) – The 13th confirmed case of the coronavirus has been identified in the US: a man in San Diego.

This comes as the 195 people quarantined at March Air Reserve Base in California are released and China’s death toll surpasses 1,000.

The World Health Organization is also re-naming the virus COVID-19.

