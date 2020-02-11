Family releases statement following disappearance of 6 year old girl

Cayce, S.C. (WOLO, ABC)– Six year old Faye Swetlik was last seen Monday afternoon in the front yard of her Cayce home.

Since that time more than 100 law enforcement officers, family, friends, and volunteers have joined together to search for the missing girl.

Members of Swetlik’s family released the following statement to ABC News;

“Faye is a bubbly and happy little girl. She always wants to play and have fun. She’s not the type of kid that will up and walk away.

Her mom was very attentive in watching Faye. Faye pays attention to her surroundings.

Her grandmother is very distraught about what has happened because they are very close. We just want to find Faye and bring her home.”

The Cayce Department of Public Safety, Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Dept., SLED, and the FBI are all assisting in the search.

If you know where Faye is call 803-205-4444.