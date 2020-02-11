News conference today at 6 on search for missing 6-year-old girl from Cayce

(Courtesy: City of Cayce) Faye Swetlik, 6 reported missing by Cayce DPS.

(Courtesy: Cayce DPS) Officers say Faye Swetlik is missing from Churchill Heights Neighborhood in Cayce.

(Courtesy: Cayce DPS) Faye Swetlik, 6, reported missing.





CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Local officials say they will hold a news conference this morning on the search efforts of a missing 6-year-old girl from Cayce.

Authorities say the presser will start at 6 a.m. at the NAPA Auto Parts on Airport Boulevard with updates on the disappearance of Faye Swetlik.

Cayce Department of Public Safety officials say on Monday, Swetlik was reported missing in the Churchill Heights Neighborhood.

According to investigators, she was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black t-shirt.

Officers say Swetlik has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

SLED, the FBI, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are among those helping Cayce DPS with the search.

If you have seen her, please call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at (803) 794-0456.

Tune into ABC Columbia this morning for live coverage of the press conference.