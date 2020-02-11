Students sent airborne during crash caught on camera

(ABC News) —Authorities in Ohio have released startling video from the inside of a school bus after it crashed into another vehicle and then overturned, causing students to be tossed around.

The crash occurred near Thornville in Perry County on Dec. 19, 2019, as a school bus from Northern Local School District was on its way to Mid East Vocational School in Zanesville, Ohio.

The bus was struck after a Ford Mustang allegedly ran a red light, authorities said. Both vehicles crashed into a guardrail and the bus flipped over onto its side, according to ABC affiliate WSYX-TV.

After the bus came to a halt, the students could be seen in the 57-second-long video moving around.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released the video on Monday.

Eight students and the school bus driver were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to WSYX-TV, which said there were 25 students on the bus at the time of the accident.

“I will see that bus in my dreams for years to come. That’s the worst thing I could ever see as a superintendent and as a parent. … That’s not an image I’m going to be able to remove,” Thomas Perkins, superintendent for the Northern Local School District, told WSYX-TV at the time of the accident.

The driver of the car was seriously injured in the crash, according to a police report. They were also allegedly driving with a suspended license, according to WSYX-TV.

The Department of Public Safety told ABC News on Tuesday that its investigation into the crash would be forwarded to the Perry County prosecutor to review for charges. WSYX-TV reported that the prosecutor was looking into the case and getting additional information.